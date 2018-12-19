Doctors protest against abduction of neurosurgeon

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Government hospital doctors on Tuesday observed a strike to protest against the abduction of Dr Ibrahim Khalil from Quetta last week. Due to the strike, out-patient departments (OPDs) of Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex were closed. Patients relayed that hospital slips were being issued even though the doctors were absent.

Doctors affiliated with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and other doctors bodies on Monday decided to boycott duties at government-run hospitals in Balochistan to register their protest over the kidnapping of Dr Khalil.

