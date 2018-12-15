Doctor’s negligence claims lives of two women

Gujranwala/Pallandri

Two women allegedly died after they were administered wrong injection in a private hospital of Gurjanwala. Heirs hold protest against hospital staff.

According to details, two women hailing from different areas with labour pain were shifted to a private hospital of Rahwali in Gujranwala cantt.

Both the women, apparently looking normal, expired as Dr. Saima allegedly administered them with wrong injections.

The doctor and hospital staff disappeared after the incident. Heirs of the deceased ladies held protest against the hospital administration, staff and demanded for their arrest.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started investigation.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Pallandri, AJK that two sisters were killed of accidentally fired bullet in Pallandri area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Police said that 8-year-old Hamad hailing from Namb Gawara area of Pallandri went to house of neighbourers to play with children. The child started playing with a pistol placed in sunlight in yard of the house of neighbourers.

While playing with pistol, Hamad pressed the trigger as a result, six-year-old Aimen was killed on the spot while her four-year-old sister Noor was critically injured who also succumbed to her wounds while shifted to hospital.

The police took the pistol into custody and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

