Doctors needed

Due to the scarcity of doctors in the District Hospital Khapulo, district Ghanche Gilgit-Baltistan, the whole system is messed up. In the entire district hospital roughly four specialist doctors appear to be on duty to entertain patients – thousands in numbers – the growing seasonal diseases due to harsh cold minus weather has resulted in the increase of patients from the usual days crowd during winters. Due to the non-availability of necessitated doctors, hapless patients coming from across district have to wait hours in queues to get themselves checked up. Most of time, many patients are obliged to get back to homes unchecked when their turn never comes.

Also, one can observe that the gynaecologists are vanished from their duties and owing to this, the pregnant women face difficulties in delivery of child. This, most of the times, leads to the maternity mortalities even in hospital.

Given the woes of patients, the local government of GB, Secretary Health GB and Governor GB should take immediate notice of this and ensure that the adequate number of specialists and gynaecologists are available in District Hospital of Khapulo.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

