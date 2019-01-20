Doctors needed

Due to scarcity of doctors in the District Hospital Khapulo, Ghanche, Gilgit-Baltistan the whole system is messed up. In the entire district hospital roughly four specialist doctors appear to be on duty to entertain patients thousands in numbers due to growing seasonal diseases because of harsh cold weather during winters. Due to non-availability of required doctors, hapless patients coming from across the district have to wait for hours in queues to get checked up. Most of the patients return back homes unchecked, as their turn never comes.

Also, lady gynaecologists are missing from their duties and owing to this pregnant women face difficulties in delivery of child. This, most of the times, leads to maternity mortalities even in hospital. Given woes of patients, the local government of GB, Secretary health GB and Governor GB should take immediate notice of this and ensure that adequate number of specialists and gynaecologists are available in District Hospital Khapulo.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

