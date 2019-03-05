Doctors for regular kidney function tests

Health experts advised the people to immediately go for detailed medical check up on suspicion of kidney disease to avoid from complications. According to them, keeping in view the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease in Pakistan, there was a need for aggressive screening to check the presence of kidney disease in population. Nephrologist and Head of Kidney Transplant Unit at PIMS, Dr Khawar Sultan said that the probability of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in different age groups is increasing in Pakistan due to diabetes. He said that according to a recent research conducted at PIMS, the annual incidence of new cases of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) was 100 per million population in Pakistan while diabetes was the leading cause of CKD. He said the research also revealed that the chronic kidney disease was progressively increasing in South Asian countries like Pakistan, and the reason for it was multi-factorial. He added most of the people had inadequate knowledge about health-care provision due to lack of health education and most importantly, the increasing prevalence of risk factors for CKD such as diabetes and hypertension.

“In addition, other causes like glomerulonephritis and renal stones were prevalent due to infections and dry weather conditions,” Dr Khawar added. He said a total of 500 patients were considered for final analysis based on data adequacy. The average age of the population was 46 years, with the minimum age of 20 years and the maximum being 83 years.

The common causes of CKD identified in the patients included diabetic nephropathy 28 percent (140 patients), glomerulonephritis 22 percent (110 patients), hypertension 14.6 percent (73 patients), tubulo-interstitial disease 13.4 percent (67patients)and renal stone disease 8 percent (40 patients, he added. Dr Khawar said the cause was unknown in a significant percentage of patients which was 10.6 percent (53 patients). “Other causes including post-partum renal failure, constituted 2 percent of the cases,” he added. He said 268 of the patients were below the age of 50 years.

The common etiology of CKD in that age-group included glomerulonephritis (33.2 percent), diabetic nephropathy (17.9 percent), tubulo-interstitial disease (10 percent) and renal stone disease (13.8 percent). The patients who had CKD of unknown cause comprised 12.31 percent. Among the 232 patients, who were over 50 years, the causes of CKD were identified as diabetic nephropathy (39.6 percent), hypertension (19.8 percent), renal stone disease (12.9 percent), tubulointerstitial disease (5.6 percent) and adult polycystic kidney disease (3 percent).

