Doctors discuss problems with Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

A delegation of doctors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday and discussed different issues including solution of problems faced by doctors’ community and improvement of healthcare facilities.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that provision of a better healthcare system to the patients is his mission adding that health sector will be made exemplary in collaboration with the doctors’ community. The traditional status quo will have to be broken for providing best treatment to the patients and the government will go to every extent to provide this facility to the patients. Provision of best treatment facilities to the patients is the first priority of the government, he added.

He said that different steps are being taken for providing best facilities in hospitals’ as serving the ailing humanity is no less than a virtue. He assured that no stone will be left unturned for bringing necessary improvements in healthcare system adding that all the stakeholders will have to work jointly in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that there is no dearth of resources for public welfare and the people attached with the health sector as well as the doctors community will have to perform as the savior because serving the ailing humanity is a collective responsibility of us all. He said that doctors’ role with regard to serving the ailing humanity is praiseworthy and added that improving the service- delivery as well as provision of best healthcare facilities to the general public in the nook and corner of the province is the collective responsibility.

Doctors are associated with a noble profession and they have to act as a real benefactor for serving the ailing humanity. The way people have elected us for their service, parents and medical institutions have also enabled the doctors for this service, he said.

Though, the role of doctors and politicians are dissimilar, but the objective is same and we are required to serve the humanity with joint efforts. In this regard, the medical institutions will have to be improved. Everyone will have to give full attention to improve the service-delivery and a correct use of authority and fulfillment of responsibilities will yield better results in health sector, the Chief Minister concluded.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Dr. Majeed Ullah, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman, Dr. Ibrar Hussain, Dr. Rashid Qureshi, Dr. Saad Ullah, Dr. Roh-ul-Amin and others.

