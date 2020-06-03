Doctors call for imposition of health emergency

Expressing concerns over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across Sindh, doctors on Wednesday demanded of the provincial government to impose health emergency. Addressing a joint press conference, former president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PEMA) Dr. Misbahul Aziz said that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases has been witnessed after the Eidul-Fitr. He maintained that over 1,600 have succumbed to the virus thus far, adding that over 80,000 people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 in the province. Out of the total Covid-19 patients, 34 per cent belonged to Karachi, Misbahul Aziz said and added that in view of the alarming situation, they demanded of the Sindh government to declare a health emergency. On the occasion, representatives of Young Doctors Association, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and others also addressed the press conference. It is pertinent to mention that a group of young doctors, speaking at a press conference in Quetta has also demanded that the government impose a 20-day curfew if it is unable to enforce a stricter lockdown across the province to curb the infection. They said the government will have to make tough decisions in the face of the unprecedented health emergency. The least citizens can do is to restrict their worship to their homes during Ramazan to keep the virus at bay, they said. The young doctors urged traders to keep their businesses closed, asking if business is more important than human lives.