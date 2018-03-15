Doctors asked to extend all facilities to patients

Staff Reporter

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Ghais-un-Nabi Tayyab Wednesday called upon the doctors of the Lahore General Hospital to extend best possible medical facilities to every patient. In a press release issued here, he said that every person coming in Lahore General Hospital has equal right to get fruit of health policy of the Punjab government.

He asked the Nursing department of LGH to strictly follow the handing over and taking over charge policy at the time of shift change and keep the patients charts completed as well.

He clarified that duties of Nursing Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent had clearly been devised. Principal PGMI also directed security staff to behave with patients and their attendant in friendly way and if any complaint occured against laid down policy the company would have to face the music.

Prof. Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab asked the Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr. Mahmood Salah-ud-Din to undertake visit of emergency, outdoor and neuro institute on daily basis and ensure normalcy in each department.

He directed to ensure discipline, proper uniform with displaying cards and follow the procedural codes in each section of the hospital. The Principal PGMI said that action would be taken such employees who ignore one window operation and waste their time in other section for their clerical work. He said that vigilance committee has also been activated which will keep an eye on the illegal carts and parking of private vehicles in the hospital premises.