Doctors asked to ensure presence at place of duty

Raza Naqvi

Attock

All doctors serving in Health Department Attock must ensure their presence at the places of their duty during working hours and ensure serving the ailing humanity with courtesy.

CEO Health Attock Dr Sohail Ejaz Awan said this while talking to newsmen here in his office. He said that those doctors found in their private clinics during duty timkngs will be dealt under the rules and will be terminated from service. Dr Sohail said, patients need medicines as well as sympathies and couetesy of the doctors and this will be ensured at every cost.

He said that Asfandyar Bokhari Hospital Attock will be equiped with all possible facilities to ensure better health services. He said that all basic health units and rural health centers will also be eqipped properly to serve the people of remote areas. CEO Health hoped that all doctors and other staff working in hospitals.

