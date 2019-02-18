Doctors again on strike

STRIKES of doctors and paramedical staff in public sector hospitals have become a frequent phenomenon and a nuisance in our country and sufferers indeed are patients and their families. Despite assurances by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to increase salaries of doctors in the province to the level of those in Punjab, young doctors are going ahead with their strike in the province for the last few days, showing complete disregard to their noble profession.

As a result of the strike, two children reportedly died on Saturday morning after they were not provided medical treatment at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi. The situation in other districts of the province is no different and thousands of patients are suffering due to the irresponsible attitude of young doctors. Hundreds of surgeries have reportedly been cancelled due to the strike and poor patients are forced to go to expensive private hospitals and clinics. Indeed the doctors and paramedical staff deserve a good salary package but when the Sindh CM has assured to raise their salaries as per demand, there was no justification for the doctors to go for the strike. In fact the provincial CM had directed to complete the exercise regarding calculation of salaries, allowances and their impact on exchequer and then place it on the next cabinet meeting agenda so that it could be discussed and approved.

Such matters need some time and the doctors should have given sufficient space to the government to fulfil the promise. All medical practitioners are saviours of humanity and doctor’s protest stand well registered. It is time that they call it off and resume their duties immediately for the sake of patients. We will also urge provincial government to immediately complete the process vis-à-vis enhancement in the salaries of doctors so that they could perform their duties with full satisfaction sans any kind of anxiety. Focus should also be given to further improve services and facilities at public sector hospitals so that people could also get treatment in a dignified manner.

