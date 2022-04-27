Doctors advise Nawaz against Umrah travel to KSA

The doctors on Tuesday advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against Umrah pilgrimage to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The London doctors of Nawaz Sharif have advised him not to visit the holy land owing to his health condition, sources said.

The former PM was intending to perform Umrah and pass the last 10 days of Ramadan in Madina, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with 16 members of the Sharif family. Pakistan High Commission in London has issued a passport to Nawaz Sharif recently.

It may be noted that the passport of the former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment.

The PML-N supremo has been issued a Pakistani passport in the normal category for 10 years. After a change of government in Pakistan..INP