Doctor, two nurses suspended over negligence

On recommendations of an inquiry committee, the District Health Department Attock suspended a doctor and two nurses over death of a patient due to alleged negligence of the medical staff of the hospital.

According to details, a patient Azam Khan r/o village Khura Khel was shifted to Asfandyar District Hospital Attock after severe chest pain where the medical staff on duty including Dr. Farrukh, staff nurse Tahira Yasmeen and Naureen Bibi did not pay any heed towards the patient despite his critical condition and delay in treatment resulted in his death.

Taking notice of the occurrence Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock constituted inquiry committing comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Tariq Nazi, CEO Health Attock Dr Abudal Jabbar AC Attock Mehreen Fahim Abbasi and a member of the hospital.

The committee conducted detail inquiry and found that ECG machine was not charged showing the negligence of the nurses in duty, which they admitted during the inquiry, there was no coordination between the doctor and nurses resulting in failure to provide timely treatment to the patient thus a precious life was lost.

The District Health Department Attock, on the recommendations of an inquiry committee suspended the doctor and two nurses for their negligence which resulted in the death of a patient.

