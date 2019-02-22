“To serve humanity is to serve God” — that is his unspoken motto of life! Just like a true person of worth, he doesn’t beat his own trumpet. His works do the talking for him. Since there is no end of disease, no end of medical cases also – major surgery to dreaded cancer! From somebody’s 80-year old father to another’s 8-year old child! Tragedy and tension all around! The only consolation for those hapless souls being the dignified responsible presence of him who not only ensure medical reimbursement of their mammoth/continuing expenses as quickly as possible; but also guides them in filling up the forms and carrying out various complex processes.

And favouritism/prejudice is simply an alien term in his dictionary of life. Irrespective of the applicant being personally known/unknown to him, “high” official or “low” — all are absolutely equal in his eyes as he believes in the ultimate truth of equality of humanity. Hospitality — the sector responsible for providing comforts to the clients just for sheer business. But all move according to its own rhythm in our sector. Promotion or increment will arrive at our door only when time is ripe, not a day earlier/later. In this respect, the greatest contributor to the least one share absolutely common ground! Yet our “Medical” man carries on without aspiration of any materialistic benefit just to answer his internal call of conscience and humanity!

The Cricketing legend Ranjitsinhji, as Jamsaheb of Nawa Nagar, enjoyed the official prefix of ‘Colonel’. Our Ranjit is unofficially known as ‘Doctor’ primarily for his sincerity in processing medical reimbursement cases and knowledge about various technicalities related to it. But to me he also represents the Doctor of compassion conscience ethics and values who teaches us about all these positives through his sheer work and action.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

