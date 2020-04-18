Doctor builds protective box to safeguard medics

Across Pakistan, doctors and paramedical staff have been on the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

To protect them from catching it, a doctor in Karachi has built a protective box. DrFayyaz has built a transparent box made out of plastic that will protect doctors from getting infected with COVID-19.

Any patient coming to the hospital will be treated via the box.

It has two holes on either side which allow medics to insert their hands and treat the patients. “It will serve to be a barrier between them,” DrFayyaz said.

“As these doctors already are clad in their personal protective gear, such as goggles and suits, the box will just additionally shield them,” he explained.

The box costs between Rs4,000 to Rs4,500. DrFayyaz added that the boxes have been sent to multiple government hospital across the city, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital.

As the COVID-19 number in the country spike, a large number of doctors and paramedic staff are getting infected too.