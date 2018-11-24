DoAM to resume survey in capital

Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM), National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division will resume survey of archaeological sites in federal capital by December, which was halted due to unavailability of funds. The first-ever archaeological survey was initiated by DoAM to find potential sites in five zones of Islamabad for excavation, preservation and documentation, and saving the precious heritage for future generations.

The project of conducting archaeological survey in the capital, at the cost of Rs two million, was approved by National Fund for Cultural Heritage (NFCH) to address the threat of endangered sites and monuments due to climate changes and construction, Assistant Director, DoAM, Mahmood-ul-Hassan informed while talking to APP .

The team of archeological experts from DoAM has so far identified 30 ancient archaeological sites and monuments in Zone IV of the capital with the funds worth Rs. one million released at that time.

The survey work was stopped soon after utilization of the whole amount and now the survey will start again after acquiring the rest of the Rs one million which will be utilized for survey work as well as publication of those identified sites.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan said the survey is being carried out by the archaeological experts who have divided Islamabad into five zones, and the objective behind the survey is to conserve the endangered archaeological sites and monuments. The team, conducting the survey, is comprised of archaeological experts, photographers, draftsmen and other staff members, who are recording the details of the sites for documentation and finding potential sites for excavation.—APP

