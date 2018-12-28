Do not lose hope in hopelessness

HOPELESSNESS is an emotion char

acterized by a lack of hope, opti

mism, and passion, and this powerful emotion often contributes to a dark or low mood and may adversely affect the way one perceives the self, other individuals, personal circumstances, and even the world. Feelings of hopelessness can often lead an individual to lose interest in important objects, activities, events, or people. Someone who has become hopeless may no longer value things that were once important. The emotion is often associated with a lack of inspiration as well as feelings of powerlessness, helplessness, abandonment, captivity, oppression, and isolation.

Numerous studies indicate that hopelessness is closely linked to poor mental, emotional, and physical health. Hopelessness may be a symptom of a variety of mental health conditions, or it may occur when an individual is discouraged by dissatisfying, distressing, or negative life events.The studies show the relationship between gender and hopelessness was positive, indicating that men had higher levels of hopelessness than women. Moreover, there is a greater sense of hopelessness as compared to older individuals as they see a lifetime ahead with a debilitating condition which may compromise their quality of life.Conversely, hopelessness is both a cause and a symptom of depression, and, in the context of depression, a strong predictor of suicide (Monjica, 2009).

A comparative study of NailaAyub (2009) on Pakistani adolescents across genders showed that girls of the older age group (20–25 years) were more hopeless and slightly more pessimistic than boys, while boys of the older group reported marginally higher optimism than girls.

As this study Zubair and Faraz(2016)also verified the impact that there is positive association between low socio-economic status and hopelessness. Thus it shows that societies where there are economic crises are liable to more mental disorders, which highlights the need of proper initiatives towards the quality of life especially in the under developed parts of the world ,to avert the casual of psychiatric illness due to low social economic status.

An individual who feels hopeless may often have no expectation of future improvement or success. According to Estramiana, Luque, and Gallo (2010) these feelings may become worse depending on a person’s mood.Oppositely to hopelessness, a risk factor for mood disorders, there are protective factors like social support, especially when it relates on family context that they can contribute to decrease the negative perception. At this point the social and family support is important for the welfare of members and can mitigate the risks of health disorders (Sander, 2004). Education also greatly reduces the feelings of hopelessness.

Madiha Ahmad

Department Of Psychology

International Islamic University Islamabad

