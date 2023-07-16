PAKISTAN has made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Our law enforcement agencies and armed forces have set an example by laying down their lives. The international community has also repeatedly acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Nevertheless, after the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden, the joint statement released by the White House condemned cross-border terrorism and “proxy groups” and demanded Pakistan to ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism

The fact is as clear as day that by supporting the US’ military adventures, Pakistan has exposed itself to long-term risks and economic difficulties. During the last 40 years, Pakistan supported America in two Afghan wars, these were not our wars but the terrorism that Pakistan is facing today is a sign of US alliance. Pakistan is paying the price of friendship and the U.S., instead of supporting Pakistan in ending terrorism, is issuing statements against Pakistan in collaboration with its biggest rival, India.

This joint declaration of India and US is an attempt to put pressure on Pakistan. Pakistan should strongly condemn this declaration for mentioning proxy disputes, terrorism and other negative references. Due to the ongoing political and economic instability in the country, external forces are also getting an opportunity to put pressure on Pakistan and in the face of this pressure, both our foreign policy and the foreign minister seem to have failed completely.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has made several visits to the United States in the last one year, despite this, the United States is speaking the language of India and Pakistan’s Foreign Office is expressing surprise saying that we are unable to see how the claims made in the joint statement will strengthen global resolve to fight terrorism.

Instead of taking effective measures to end the scourge of terrorism, the international community remains a silent spectator, while powerful countries are using the narrative of terrorism against weaker countries for their own purpose. Who is the victim of terrorism and who is patronizing the terrorist? Everyone has got the evidence but instead of taking action against the patrons and facilitators, they are sitting in their laps and issuing a joint statement.

It is the contradiction of the words and actions of the foreign forces with the international institutions, due to which the evil of terrorism is escalating instead of declining but this fire of terrorism is not limited to a single country or one region. Even, the fanatics and facilitators will not be able to escape from this circle of fire for a long time.

If the world is really serious about ending terrorism, it will have to change its duplicitous attitude. How much India is violating human rights in its country and how much it is involved in terrorist activities in neighbouring countries, all this has come to the forewhilst Pakistan is still being demanded to “Do more”.

What are we doing in response? We need to understand that instead of expressing surprise and being clouded over US and India, it is inevitable to develop oneself materially to make one’s place and rank in the world of the future. Instead of being swayed by the rhetoric of US and India, we have to stabilize the country by negating our self-interests. Until, we leave the sleazebag and embark on a path of stability, we will continue to be suppressed by the narrative of “Do More”. —The writer is a regular columnist, based in Lahore.

