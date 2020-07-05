Do leopard print Fridays like Amanda wearing Wyse London

Leopard print Fridays should totally be a thing.We pretty much wear at least one bit of leopard at all times anyway, but animal print needs a dedicated day we say!

Amanda Holden showed us how it’s done when she was pictured leaving the Heart FM studios wearing this statement midi dress, which is by Wyse London. The brand is one of her faves, and it’s easy to see why!

We love the multicoloured print, ruffle details and shirred puff sleeves on this dress.