Do it like the Duchess of Cambridge in a Faithfull The Brand floral midi dress

The Duchess of Cambridge has returned to work and we couldn’t be happier to see her again!

Donning a classic summer combo of a floral dress and nude wedges, Kate looked fabulous in a midi from Faithfull The Brand teamed with Russell & Bromley wedges and Accessorize earrings.

Featuring an intricate hand-painted flower print, flattering empire line and shirred short sleeves, this floaty midi is the ultimate summer dress!

Faithfull The Brand’s aesthetic is both feminine and fun, with the designs inspired by travel and vintage prints.