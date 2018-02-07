DNA sample matches with one of suspects

Mardan minor murder case

Islamabad

A DNA sample from one of the suspects has been found to match the remains collected from the body of Asma, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday – the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of the minor girl in Mardan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had sent DNA samples of 145 suspects to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA testing. One of the suspects’ DNA sample matched the DNA remains of the deceased minor, Sanaullah said in a press conference in Lahore.

The name of the suspect in question has not been announced by the authorities yet, for fear that he may flee the country.Following the DNA match, the Punjab government has contacted the KP government regarding the matter and sent it the report. “The family of the deceased told media that they found the body from the field, police came a day later.” The law minister said.

“KP IG tried to dilute the case, the police cordoned their home so that the family can’t speak to anyone. No action has been taken against even the constable of the locality for the negligence.” Sanaullah said that they even tried to create the perception that she died from natural causes, and now you can see the DNA has matched, he added.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Tuesday that in case they see ‘pressure’ being exerted in the Asma Rani murder case, the investigation will be shifted out of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her over a marriage proposal.—INP