DNA confirms Asma was sexually assaulted

CJP takes suo-motu notice

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Friday confirmed that Mardan’s four-year girl Asma was subjected to sexual assault, the Police authorities and other concerned agencies have speedup their efforts to nab the culprit with in shortest possible time. The senior officials confirmed to Pakistan Observer.

While the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo-moto notice of gruesome incidence and has sought complete report from Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police within 24 hours, the provincial Police Chief Salahuddin Khan Mehsud on Friday visited Mardan where he was given detail briefing upon progress made in Asma’s rape and murder case.

Body of four year innocent soul Asma, it may be recalled, was found dumped in a sugarcane field near her house in Mardan on January 14 after she went missing on an earlier day while she was playing outside her house located in Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan. Earlier, family of the little girl, local authorities and doctors had voiced suspicion that she was subjected to sexual assault before she was strangulated to death.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had asked the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to conduct DNA of the victim since the facility is not present in the province as yet. Confirming the rape assault on the toddler, Director General PFSA Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Tahir in a report sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Friday said DNA tests were carried out on samples garnered from the crime scene that shows she was raped.

The PFSA report said DNA of a person was found on the toddler’s body that indicates the rape of the child. The next step of the probe is to get the DNA matched with samples taken from 200 people to nail the killer.

The KP government has already dispatched DNA samples of 200 suspects to the Forensics Lab for the purpose.

“We are anxiously waiting for the results of these 200 samples which will help us a lot in conducting our investigations on war-footings and nabbing the real culprit”. Senior Police officials said.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Khan Mehsud who Friday visited Mardan was briefed upon progress made in Asma’s rape and murder case. IGP was apprised by DIG and DPO Mardan on various aspects of the case and progress made from different angles.