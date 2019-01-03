DN Peshawar lauds KP Police role in war against terrorism

Peshawar

District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan Wednesday said that rendering sacrifices in the war against terrorism and resolution of public problems the KP Police has exemplary force of the country.

He said that the representatives of the local government will play the role of bridge between the people and police to play role in arresting narcotics, crimes and resolution of other problems. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the district, towns and Neighbourhood Nazims here in Police Station, Gulbahar. SP City Shafiullah Gandapore was also present on the occasion.

Those who attended were included District Councilors, Mina Khan Afridi, Rehman Afzal, Akhtar Gul, Gulzada, Mubashir Manzoor, Taqdir Ali, Arshad Nayab and Town Councilors Irfan Saleem.—APP

