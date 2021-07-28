DMG officer Jawad Paul appointed SC Registrar

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Establishment Division deputed an-other officer, Jawad Paul, on Tuesday as the Supreme Court Registrar for a period of three years.

According to a noti-fication issued, “Jawad Paul, a BS 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Ser-vice, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister Office, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Su-preme Court of Paki-stan, for his ap-pointment as Regis-trar (BS 22), initially for the period of three years, under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with effect from August 1, 2021.”