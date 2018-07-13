DMC-West employees to donate salaries for Bhasha dam

Staff Reporter

Chairman and Deputy Chairman, District Municipal Corporation, Karachi-Central along with elected members of the district union councils will donate their salaries to the cause of Bhasha Diamer dam construction.

DMC-Central Chairman, Rehan Hashmi in an announcement here Thursday said keeping in view the fast depleting water resources in the country and urgency to ensure adequate storage arrangement the dam fund constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan is a timely intervention.

Appreciative of the fact that the fund seeks to engage entire nation and hold no compulsion on any one, he announced to donate his one month pay.

Deputy Chairman, DMC-Central also contribute his one month salary while all the other council members of the district will be donating their 2-days’ pay. Hashmi said construction of dams, mainly small sized, must be adopted as a mission and all sections of society must join their hands for the cause.

“We are being subjected to water terrorism by our arch rival and need to be fully cognizant of its ill intentioned schemes against us,” he said and urged the financially stable citizens of the country to realize their national obligation.

