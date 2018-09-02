DMC West Chairman inspects civic conditions ahead of Muharram

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan has directed the officials concerned that the provision of civic facilities around Imam Bargahs and the routes of mourning processions should be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He issued this directive while inspecting various parts of the district along with elected local bodies’ representatives, said a statement issued on Sunday.

During his visit, people complained about poor cleanliness and water shortage. He directed the officials concerned for the early redressal of the complaints—APP

Share on: WhatsApp