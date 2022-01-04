DMC to collect property tax: Wahab

Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that under the Local Government Act 2021, property tax will be collected by district municipal corporations.

“The chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will be the mayor. 100 parks in Central District will be renovated and opened to the public. PPP is a sincere party and believes in work. A tender costing Rs. 50 crore has been issued today for construction and repair of roads in Central and West districts.”

The Administrator said this while inaugurating Chrysanthemum (Gul e Dawoodi) festival organized by District Municipal Corporation Central at Taleemi Bagh Federal B Area. Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Municipal Commissioner Central Khalid Riaz and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Chrysanthemum exhibition has been started for the citizens of Central District. “Our city Karachi is not called the city of flowers and gardens but now we will open parks,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that china cutting will be eliminates, and increase greenery to make this city look beautiful and lush.

He said that the second Marigold Festival is being launched at Frere Hall from January 7 in which more than 50,000 marigold flowers will be displayed. He said that the government is governed on the basis of numerical majority in the assembly and PPP has a numerical majority in the Sindh Assembly.

“If Jamaat-e-Islami wants the dictator’s law to be enforced, how is it possible? Those who say the act is unconstitutional have been defeated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local body elections in 17 districts? “They (PTI) have taken powers from the local body representatives and given them to the Assistant Commissioner in KPK,” he added.

He said that despite differences with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, we let their mayor to complete his term. He said that when Haleem Adil Sheikh was imprisoned Central, he was treated NICVD. “Whether Karachi Institute of Heart Disease and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital were running efficiently by KMC,” he asked.