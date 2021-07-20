DMC South well prepared municipal work on Eid: DC Sudhar

Deputy Commissioner and Administrator South Irshad Ali Sodhar on the account of Eid-ul-Azha said that DMC South will provide all the municipal facilities to the people with the same conventional spirit.In this regard, he said all the related employees have been called up for Eid Emergency duties so that the people should not face any issues or hindrance during slaughtering sunnah.

Special health and hygiene plans are drawn up for all highways, Masjids, EidGahs, and Imam Bargahs’ of Saddar and Lyari zones while special arrangements are done for lightings. On behalf of the DMC South administration, antiseptics will be sprayed at slaughter locations.

Sodhar added that the DMC South administration will give all support to Sindh Solid Waste Management for the dumping wastes of sacrificial animals and to give all possible provisions to the citizens; on this matter Sanitation department officers are given instructions. Municipal Commissioner DMC South Akhtar Ali Shaikh said that six open-air locations are arranged for Eid-ul-Azha prayers where all Covid Sops protocols will be followed with the provision of face masks and sanitizers with maintaining social distance.

Eid prayer congregations will be arranged at Sheikh Hayat Park Hazara MohallaRangiWarha, Gabol Park Kalakot Lyari, Moulvi Usman Park Football Ground Tenary Rd, Ghousia Park Agra Taj Colony, Sarbazi Football Ground SangolaneLyari, and Lyari Football Stadium PhoolPattilane, by DMC South.