DMC officers asked to check quality of work

We are facing problems regarding damage sewerage lines and spill of sewerage water on streets which is additional burden on our department but we could not see citizens in hurdle.

We are trying to resolve every civic problem of citizens, Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East shared these views during his visit to inspect road carpeting work after completion of sewerage lines installation and repairing work near civic center university road.

Chairman emphasized to the officers of DMC east that “must inspect the quality of every development work and If I saw any compromise on the quality of development work then I will take action against concern officer”.

While his inspection visit chairman urged to the citizens that “It is also the responsibility of the citizens to look after the development projects and point out if any officer or contractor is compromising on the quality of development work”.

I have given clear instructions to all contractors to do reliable work and use finest material in development work, Chairman said.

Chairman vowed that “ I am a public representative, will not do any work which defame me or my party”.

Officers of District Municipal Corporation were also present on the visit with Chairman DMC East.—PR

