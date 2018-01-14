DMC East doing tremendous work under leadership of Moid: Mayor

Staff Reporter

We are initiating beautification projects in several places of district to bring healthy environment for citizens, we are resolving leftover issues of several years with limited funds, Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East share these views during his visit to inaugurate completion of fountain clock and flower belt development work.

While talking with media Mayor Karachi said that “Chairman DMC East and his team is doing a tremendous work for the betterment of district, District east is on leading position as compare to other districts because they are doing development works in all over the district.

He furthermore added that “Previous administrator rule in local government created the situation worst because they did not do any development or any work for the betterment of citizens”

Development of Fountain clock and flower belt give impression that Karachi is on the journey of progress, He said.

It is simply impossible to cover the work that was to be done in 6 years in 1 or 2 years, it will take some time but, the state of the district is much better compared to what it was, a few years back, He added

He urged that “ We are awaiting of Karachi package ,sewerage work is not in our domain but instead of thinking about domain or lack of funds, We are taking part in the prosperity and development of Karachi”

Moreover Mr Moid while discussing about their initiatives told that “Sindh government ignored this place to lift garbage and to do any beautification work after the completion of university road development, We make this beautified this place on the instructions of Mayor”

This type of development work is also ongoing in 10 other areas of district, Chairman said.

Abdul Rauf Vice Chairman, Abdul Salam UC 22 Chairman, Shafiq ur rehman S E East and other officers of District municipal corporation were also present.