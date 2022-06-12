DMC East, SFD sign MoU to establish urban forest, plantation in district

In order to make Karachi free from environmental pollution and to ensure clean environment, DMC East has signed MOU from Sindh Forest Department (SFD) to play its role for plantation including establish Urban Forest in district east, after Provision of places by DMC East Sindh forest department is bound to set up urban forest as well as plantation on large scale. Parks Department of DMC East will ensure all possible cooperation in this regard.

Senior Director Park Tauqeer Abbas and Divisional forest Officer Maqsood Memon Signed a MOU in the presence of Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon and Director Parks Jamshed Zone Zafar Iqbal.

According to Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Sindh Forest Department will provide necessary technical services to staff of parks department and will be responsible for providing plants and seeds for plantation, while especially gardeners will be trained through necessary information about plants and seeds including technical skills while DMC East would provide spaces for urban forest and plantation as well as ensuring water supply and safety of plants.Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh said on the occasion that the establishment of Urban Forest is the need of the hour.

It has become imperative to promote greenery in every district of Karachi, we will side by side with Sindh government to promote greenery, Karachi weather and environment is suffering from environmental unrest which will have to be worked out to remove and protect citizens from environmental ills.

He directed to parks department officers provide full cooperation to Sindh Forest Department as signed MoU.