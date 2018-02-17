DMC East Chairman vows to resolve every civic issue

We are always available for the resolution of citizens issues, Struggling to resolve the issues that was to be resolve years later, Despite of limited funds trying to give better municipal facilities, Chairman DMC East Moid Anwar share these views while his visit to A.B Senia lines and Tunisia Lines along with municipal commissioner and union council representatives to monitor removal of kachra kundi and ongoing development works.

We have resolved years later issue of the residents of A.B Senia UC 11 by removing Kachra Kundi and fixed container for picking garbage,All development works in A.B senia lines including CC Flooring , Laying of sewerage lines, and fixing of street lights completed on time, He added.

Furthermore he added that, “CC flooring work of Sewerage water Nala adjacent to Faizan e Olia Masjid A.B Senia lines completed on time, We are taking every possible step for the betterment of system and to give better municipal facilities to the citizens”.

While speaking about the mission of DMC East Chairman said that “Our mission is to provide clean and healthy environment to the residents of district east, We are taking every possible step for this reason”.

Moreover he emphasized that “Citizens should cooperate with the our department and also take care of the developmental projects” Citizens appreciated to resolve their problems that was to be done years later.—APP

