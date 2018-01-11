DMC East Chairman vows to resolve civic issues

Staff Reporter

An Open meeting organized by DMC East at AL Quddus Apartment, UC 22 Gulshan e Iqbal , where residents of UC 22 discussed the issues related to municipal facilities with Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East, UC Chairman Abdul Salam and vice chairman M.Ghous . Ramshackle Sewerage lines, shortage of street lights, heap of garbage these are the main issues which residents told them.

While presiding the open meeting Chairman ensure the residents to resolve their issues on priority basis with the coordination of other departments, He also gave orders to the officers to solve their issues related to ramshackle sewerage lines with the coordination of KWSB as sewerage issue is not the responsibility of DMC. But instead of that we will resolve this issue as soon as possible, He said.

We have clear instructions from our Party leader Dr.Farooq Sattar to resolve all the municipal problems of citizens, He added. Moreover Chairman told the residents that “Now you can see change in District east, we are steaming toward progress and you will see lot of changes in future”

In addition he told that “It is also our priority to beautify and plant trees in all over district to make it greener and beautiful”.

Later residents thanked to the chairman and all public representative to listen and to give them assurance to resolve their issue on timely basis, they also told the chairman that “We are hopeful that government of Sindh will give you more power as well as funds. Officers of DMC East and KWSB were also present.