DMC East Chairman vows to provide healthy environment

Staff Reporter

We are initiating plantation drive and beautification projects in district east, it aims to bring healthy environment for citizens, Chairman shared these views during his visit to inaugurate the plantation drive at University road.

He also said that “ Soon university road central Eye land will be seen greener, we are struggling to spread this plantation drive in all over district”

Tree plantation is the only solution to control global warming and to make safe n healthy environment, Chairman added.

Later Chairman visited Gulshan 13-d block 13 C on the complaints of residents to see the spill of drainage water because of damage sewerage line. Moid gave instructions to the concerned departments officials to resolve this issue as soon as possible with the coordination of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

“Anywhere in the district if residents are facing issues, then I will definitely visit to the respective area myself and make it possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible”, Chairman said.

Moreover residents thanked and convey their best wishes to Chairman for his visit to resolve their issue regarding spill of water from drainage lines

UC Chairman Abdul Salam, Officers of DMC east as well as officers of KWSB were also present with Chairman during the visit.