DMC East Chairman visits NCS, Dalmia

Staff Reporter

Fix pressure pumps to raise the pressure of water in national cement society, Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East expressed these views during his visit to redress the complaints of National Cement Society NSC and Dalmia residents.

We are facing more that type of problems which are not in our jurisdiction but are not closing our eyes from these issues rather we are endeavoring for the solution of these problems, Chairman said during his visit to Gulshan e Iqbal UC 23 and Dalmia.

Residents of National cement society inform chairman about the low pressure of water issue because of this they are facing problem, Chairman gave instructions to XCN Water to take measures to enhance pressure.

Chairman vowed that we can take measures for the solution of these problems by public private partnership.

Furthermore chairman visited Dalmia to inspect the installation of sewerage line and gave instructions to respective departments officers to take measures for cc flooring and also enhance the time of water supply in this area.