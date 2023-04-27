DMC East Administrator meets OAA team

Karachi; Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed asked the Outdoor Advertisement Association to immediately remove such advertisements which may pose a danger to the public in view of the expected rains.

He expressed these views while presiding a meeting with a delegation of Outdoor Advertisement Association along with Director Advertisement, Jam Rizwan and others. He said that the safety of life and property of the people is the top priority in rainy season, so the advertiser is requested to play his role in this regard and asked to the advertiser remove the dangerous boards without delay so that the public does not have to face any problem in strong winds or rain

While all possible measures are being taken for expected rain where other arrangements are necessary, it is necessary that any such thing that can cause problems to the citizens should also be removed, on this occasion, the association also informed them about the problems, which were assured to be resolved according to the legal framework.

The association requested that keeping in mind the legal requirements, a plan should be prepared in which there is no need to remove the boards after the forecast of rain, to which he said that he will review this and they will be informed about whatever possible steps can be taken.