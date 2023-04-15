DMC East Administrator inspects road construction work

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that working day and night to improve the network of roads in district east, available resources are being used for improvement of infrastructure.

He expressed these views while inspecting the road construction work in Gulzar e Hijri Scheme 33 along with Focal Person Imtiaz Bhutto, Deputy Director Irshad Ali and others.

He said that roads around many masjids of district east have been improved during Shab-e-Baarat and Ramadan, adding that along with improvement of roads around masjids, lighting and other municipal arrangements have also been ensured. He urged the residents of the area to protect roads after construction and other development works also,

He requested the residents of the area that after the construction of roads, they have to be protected from digging and irregular speed breakers because it is generally seen that after the construction of roads, they are destroyed due to digging and speed breakers.

He said that the last decade of Ramadan are fast approaching to completion and the rush is increasing in the markets every day, traffic volunteers have been deployed in busy markets to maintain traffic flow, who are playing their role to keep the traffic moving from night to Sehri.

He asked the residents of the area to take care of the roads after the construction and if anyone tries to dig or spoil them, they should immediately report it us, action will be taken, the roads in Martin Quarter have been done on the routes of Baghdadi, Mubarak and Sonheri Masjids.

He said that in order to save the people from the agony of traffic jams in district east, busy roads were kept running in 20 days of Ramzan and now in the last decade, the services of traffic volunteers have been allocated to markets and busy places so that people can be saved from mental torture by keeping traffic flowing.

He was accompanied by Focal Person Imtiaz Bhutto, Directors Zafar Iqbal, Sohail Sadiq, Irshad Ali Assistant Executive Engineer Nadeem Sheikh, Saleem Farooqi, Muhammad Arshad In-charge Debris Removal, Rao Shamshad and others.