DMC-Central initiates project to replace faulty sewerage lines

District Municipal Corporation (DMC -Central) has embarked upon an ambitious scheme aimed at replacing obsolete sewerage lines in different union councils, mainly located in Nazimabad and Gulbahar localities.

Rehan Hashmi, Chairman, DMC – Central, personally supervising the work underway in UCs 44, 50 and 51, talking to area people Tuesday said public health is among the top priorities and despite resource constraints efforts are under way to address the long pending issue of faulty sewerage system. “This is some thing that has dire impact on the health of people as standing water also exuding intolerable stench exposes people to series of ailments,” said the public representatives.

Reiterating that city government and consequently the town and union council must be extended their due share and be facilitated to deliver. He said lack of coordination between provincial governments and the city as well as town and union councils, he said has rendered unassuming citizens as the ultimate sufferers.

“Yet against all odds whatever is at our disposal is being used to meet the essential civic requirements of the citizens belonging to DMC – Central,” said Hashmi.

Highlighting relevance of the new sewerage lines being laid in worst hit union councils, he said faulty and choked lines are also often the cause of water contamination leading to outbreak of water borne infections. —APP

