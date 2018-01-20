DMA earns Rs 650m

Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of MCI main organ of the Corporation and it has earned Rs 650 millions in year 2017 by auctioning of Diplomatic Shuttle service, advertisement, parking and issuing of open space licenses. Director DMA Ali Sufiyan is determined to achieve a target of Rs one billions in next three months after auctioning the G9 bus stand and recoveries from BTS towers. Senior Official of the authority said that during the year of 2015-6 the recoveries of DMA were remained RS 342 millions but current management of the directorate has made it double as compare to previous.

Mean while after revamping Machine Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate and acting upon self-reliance policy, road carpeting and repair/maintenance in the entire city is being carried out by own resources of authority due to which sufficient funds were saved in addition to ensuring superior quality of work. According to documents available to this News Agency, during the last one year, MPO directorate carried out carpeting of 190 Kilometers roads all over the city including Constitution Avenue, Pir Sohawa road, G-8 Round about, Secretariat Blocks, Sector D-12, Convention Centre, Diplomatic Enclave, Service Road(North) Sector E-11, Khyaban-e-Suherwardi, Serena Chowk, VIP Loop Fiazabad Chowk, Khaiban-e-Iqbal, Margalla Road and Parbat Road and other major and small roads of the city. —APP

