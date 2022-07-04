Novak Djokovic is through to yet another Wimbledon quarterfinal where he will take on Jannik Sinner who beat a surging Carlos Alcaraz.

Touted as a battle of the next generation, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz met Jannik Sinner on the Italian’s Center Court debut.

And it was Sinner who toppled fifth seed, Alcaraz, with a 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 win to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

The preceding hype could not match the game itself initially as Sinner stormed to a two-set lead as Alcaraz lost seven games in a row from 1-1 in the first set.

The 19-year-old Spaniard went on to deny Sinner two match points in the third-set tiebreak and three more with Alcaraz serving at 5-2 down in the fourth. But the inevitable eventually happened as Sinner earned a well-deserved win.

His reward for reaching the quarterfinals is a date with the six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

The Serb ended a fairytale run of the Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 after a decent battle between the two.

Djokovic broke the Dutchman at the first opportunity but was soon forced to defend on his own serve when van Rijthoven set up two break point chances.

Having successfully navigated those, Djokovic rolled to win the first set before van Rijthoven started finding more success with an aggressive style and leveled the contest at one set apiece.

But that was the only highlight for the Dutchman as the top seed showed why he is unbeaten in the tournament since 2017 easing to another win after his second set wobble.

David Goffin and Cameron Norrie of Britain also joined Djokovic and Sinner in the next round.