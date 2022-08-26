Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the US Open after not being granted an exemption due to his vaccination status while the tournament has announced the draws without the three-time champion.

He announced the news himself.

The Serbian was booted from the Australian Open for the same reason but has openly admitted that he was not going to get vaccinated even if it meant missing the grand slams.

Despite calls for him to be allowed to play, no exceptions were granted to the 21-time grand slam champion. His absence means that he has only played two majors this year, winning Wimbledon and losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open.

Meanwhile, the US Open has gone forward without him and announced the men’s and women’s draws for the upcoming tournament.

The defending Champion and the current World Number 1, Daniil Medvedev will open his account against American Stefan Kozlov. If all goes to plan, the Russian will face Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the tournament.

Kyrgios, the Wimbledon finalist, recently beat Medvedev in three sets in Montreal.

Rafael Nadal, bidding for a 23rd grand slam, will open his account against Australian Rinky Hijikata with potential matches against Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz also on the card.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has surprisingly never gone past the third round, is on the path to facing Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round.

In the women’s half of the draw, Serena Williams will face Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the first round in what could be her last appearance at the US Open but things will get tougher for the 23-time grand slam champion from there on.

Second seed Anett Kontaveit could be her next opponent while the Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, 10th-seeded Daria Kasatkina and last year’s losing finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada are all on her side of the draw.

Top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek opens against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and headlines a top half of the draw that includes eighth seed Jessica Pegula, Sofia Kenin along with major winners Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu will open her title defence against Alize Cornet with the French veteran contesting a record 64th consecutive Grand Slam event.

Cornet ended Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.