Djokovic set to compete at French Open

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at this year’s French Open after the French government announced a relaxation in Covid-19 mandates.

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that vaccine passports would no longer be needed to access venues from the 14th of March. The decision to end current restrictions means the Serb will likely be able to defend his French Open title at Roland Garros, which begins on the 22nd of May.

Djokovic has notoriously resisted participating in events that require mandatory vaccination against the virus. He was unable to defend his title at this year’s Australian Open, losing his reign at the top of ATP rankings as a result.

France had announced a similar stance to Australia and required all athletes to be vaccinated if they wanted to play in the country, putting Djokovic’s bid for a third French Open title in doubt.

The 34-year-old is not vaccinated and said after his experience in Australia that he would be prepared to sacrifice participation at future tournaments rather than receive a Covid-19 shot.

The news also means Djokovic, who is the only man in the top 100 who remains unvaccinated, can play in the Monte-Carlo Masters beginning on April 10, which could well be his next tournament.