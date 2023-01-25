Novak Djokovic bullied Andrey Rublev to reach the semifinal of the Australian Open joining Tommy Paul as the final two entrants from the men’s bracket.

The Serb showcased his inimitable poise once again at the Rod Laver Arena to ease past the Russian 6-1 6-2 6-4.

Djokovic was content attacking Rublev’s second serve to break for a 3-1 lead when the Russian double-faulted and pulled further away from his opponent than on. Despite brief flashes of contention by Rublev, the match was theoretically over when Djokovic broke him again in the fifth game of the second set.

The fifth seed had to save a break point in the very next game before going on to double his advantage in the contest after a frustrated Rublev unloaded on his coach in the stands following another double fault.

His unrelenting game allowed Djokovic to break him one more time before easily completing the win on his serve to move to his 44th grand slam final. Only Roger Federer with 46 has played in more.

The win over Rublev also keeps Djokovic in contention for a 10th Australian Open title.

He will have to deal with American Tommy Paul in the semifinal after he defeated his compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the other men’s quarterfinal of the day.

Tomorrow the women’s semifinals will be played with Elena Rybakina taking on Victoria Azarenka first before Magda Linette faces Aryna Sabalenka.