Novak Djokovic has joined Europe’s Laver Cup squad completing a dream lineup that involves Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.

Djokovic, the newly minted 7-time Wimbledon champion, said he was excited about returning to Laver Cup in what will be his first appearance since the 2018 event in Chicago.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September,” said 21-time Grand Slam singles champion Djokovic.

“It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger, and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.

The quartet is perhaps the most famous 4 man stable ever assembled in men’s tennis. Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, and Murray are known as the “Big Four” of modern tennis after dominating the game for decades.

Together they have won 66 of the last 76 Grand Slam singles titles (Nadal – 22, Djokovic – 21, Federer – 20, and Murray – 3), and have remarkably won every single Wimbledon men’s title since 2003 while holding the top spot in the rankings for 18 consecutive years from February 2004-February 2022.

Team Europe, led by Bjorn Borg, is yet to lose the Laver Cup competition, winning in Prague 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019, and Boston 2021. Two roster spots are still to be announced to complete the six-player Team Europe.

Team World, led by John McEnroe so far consists of Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, America’s Taylor Fritz, and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.