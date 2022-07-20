Novak Djokovic has found vociferous support in his decision to not get a mandatory vaccine which will disqualify him from playing this year’s US Open.

A vaccine against the Covid-19 virus is mandatory for entry into the United States which the Serb has staunchly refused to get. It is the same issue that led to his deportation from Australia and left him unable to play in the Australian Open at the start of the year.

But now almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the country’s government to allow Djokovic to compete in the upcoming US Open.

“There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open 2022,” said the change.org petition, which was launched on June 21

“(The) US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play … MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!”

The 21-time major champion won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles in 2021 before his deportation from Australia left him unable to defend his crown.

The Serb managed to retain his Wimbledon crown, due to relaxation in Covid rules, with a win over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios earlier this month but immediately said that he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He is also included in the Cincinnati Open draw which takes place before the US Open although his status remains in the air.

The main draw of the US Open begins on Aug. 29th.