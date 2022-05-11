Novak Djokovic is fast approaching his peak tennis powers ahead of the French Open.

The latest indication of the world no.1’s return to form came at his first match in the Italian Open.

The Serb brushed aside Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the ATP 1000 event.

It was a fitting way for Djokovickicked off his quest for a sixth Italian Open title after being handed a first-round bye.

He is also battling to save his no.1 ranking.

If Djokovic does not reach the semi-finals in Rome, he will surrender the top spot in the rankings to Daniil Medvedev once again.

He did not have any hiccups against Karatsev, who had beaten him in Belgrade last year.

After being broken in his first game, Djokovic found his footing to win the first set.

The second set was more straightforward as he surged to a 4-0 lead as Karatsev struggled to make any real impact against his accurate delivery.

The Serbian had no issues serving out to complete victory in 91 minutes and move into a 2-1 ATP Head2Head series lead over Karatsev.