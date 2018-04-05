Djokovic ends partnership with coach Stepanek following Agassi split

Sydney

Novak Djokovic has parted company with coach Radek Stepanek days after the departure of head coach Andre Agassi from his team, the former world number one announced on Wednesday.

“After Miami Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation,” said a statement on Djokovic’s website (http://www. nova kdjoko vic.com).

“The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period.”

The 12-times grand slam winner ended his collaboration with Agassi last week after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury layoff.—AFP