Defending champion Novak Djokovic destroyed Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3 to book his place in the French Open quarter-finals where he awaits the challenge of the 13-times champion Rafael Nadal.

The world number one was too hot to handle for the Argentine who barely threatened despite surging to a 3-0 lead in the second set.

It was one-way traffic from there on out as Djokovic won 12 of the remaining 15 games on a chilly Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The match was a stark contrast to the 2017 Roland Garros thriller between the pair when Djokovic had to fight from two sets down to advance to the fourth round.

Djokovic had to save two break points at 1-1 before Schwartzman dropped serve to give his opponent the early lead in the opening set and he raced through it, barely troubled by his opponent’s shots.

The Argentine displayed his tenacity and broke for 2-0 before holding for 3-0 only for Djokovic to raise his level again to break back with a crosscourt forehand winner.

On the back of his trusty serve, the Serbian staved off breakpoints in the next game to level for 3-3, took the 15th seed’s serve again, and wrapped up set two after another break.

Djokovic ended the Argentine’s ordeal by winning his final service game to love.

With Djokovic beating Schwartzman he has now made it to the next stage for 13 years in a row.