Novak Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie to reach the Wimbledon Final in a quest to add a seventh title to his name.

The 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 win means the Serb will face Nick Kyrgios in the final after the Australian earned a walkover win over Nadal due to the Spaniard’s injury.

At 32 grand slam finals, Djokovic also overtook Roger Federer for most grand slam finals played by a single player on the men’s tour.

Cheered on by the home crowd, Britain’s Cameron Norrie looked like the man who could end the Djokovic win streak at Wimbledon that goes back to 2017. The inspired ninth seed outshone the 20-time major winner early, winning five consecutive games to take the first set.

But Djokovic, as is often the case, found his footing before too long, and when he broke the Brit in the eighth game of the second set it was one-way traffic from there on out.

Norrie battled hard in the fourth set as the crowd found its voice again but ultimately could not resist Djokovic’s march into a men’s record 32nd final from 68 Grand Slam events.

A well-rested Kyrgios is all that stands in the way of 35-year-old Djokovic and a 21st Grand Slam title.

He will need to start better against Kyrgios on Sunday with the Australian leading their head-to-head series 2-0.