Novak Djokovic used his recent upturn in form to squelch the challenge of Karen Khachanov and reach the semifinal of the Astana Open where he will face Daniil Medvedev.

The Serb’s game proved to be a perfect storm against the Russian as he fired unreturnable serves while using his otherworldly ability to counter his opponent’s potent serves to romp to a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Djokovic has been rounding into form since returning at Laver Cup following a layoff after he won Wimbledon and it shows in his play. He broke Khachanov in his first service game and led 3-0 before Khachanov fought back to win the next three games. Serving to stay in the match at 4-5, a backhand error gave Djokovic a set point and he accepted it with aplomb.

A similar story followed in the second set as Djokovic sealed a break in the 4th game for a 3-1 lead before sealing the contest after 88 minutes with an ace.

After beating Khachanov, Djokovic will now face Daniil Medvedev as he looks to add Astana Open to his 89 Tour titles on his debut at the tournament.

If he can win in Astana, Djokovic will be guaranteed a place in the ATP Finals this year.

He will have his hands full against Medvedev who notched another impressive 6-1, 6-1 win against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 6-3 while Andrey Rublev overcame Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-2 to set up the other semifinal.