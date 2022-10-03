Novak Djokovic managed to sweep aside Marin Cilic to win the Tel Aviv Open to win his third title of the turbulent year.

The number one seed eased past Cilic 6-3, 6-4 to win the ATP 250 event.

Djokovic, who was playing his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, was relentless from the start against the big-serving Croatian. He broke Cilic in just the second game before battling to a one set lead a shade under 50 minutes.

Cilic, who had used his serve to his advantage throughout the tournament suddenly found himself on the back foot as Djokovic continued to return from deep and broke again in the first game of the second set, allowing him to seize control of the match.

He did not relinquish that advantage and stayed perfect on his own service to secure his 89th career title.

The win in Tel Aviv Open over Cilic also is the 19th time Djokovic has beaten the former US Open winner in 21 meetings.

The 35-year-old will next play the ATP 500 Astana Open, which kicks off on Monday and will feature the current world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz and former world no.1 Daniil Medvedev.

His third title should satiate Djokovic a little after missing the US Open and the North American hardcourt swing due to his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid before returning to action at the Laver Cup team event in London.